Digital transformation solutions company UST has acquired Strativity Group, an Australian boutique strategy consultancy specialising in customer-centric transformations. Strativity delivers customer experience strategy, design, innovation, change management, and operating models to create competitive advantage and tangible value creation, a UST spokesperson said.

Kumaran CR, Managing Director, UST Australia

UST believes it will be well positioned to help clients navigate the complexities of the ever-evolving business landscape to meet expectations and drive tangible business outcomes. Brad Meehan, Managing Director, Strativity, said the company is excited to join the UST family. “We intend to continue raising the bar as we combine customer strategy, research, and design advisory with domain and technical expertise to accelerate our clients’ competitive and experiential edge,” he said.

Strativity team to lead

Kumaran CR, Managing Director, UST Australia, said the acquisition will help combine customer strategy, experience design, and organisational change with traditional strengths in enterprise architecture, product engineering, Gen AI & data services, process transformation, cybersecurity, and SaaS implementation to deliver greater value to clients. Strativity’s team will lead the customer experience strategy design solution offering for UST in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region.

Earlier this year, UST had acquired Leonardo, provider of business process improvement, automation, and integration services in the ANZ region, the spokesperson said. Strategic acquisitions are a key pillar of its growth strategy. Acquisition of Strativity marks a significant step in its commitment to offering clients end-to-end customer-centric digital transformation solutions.