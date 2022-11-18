Technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree has expanded its Hyderabad operations by setting up a new digital experience centre.
Inaugurated by the Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, the one-lakh sq ft facility can accommodate over 1,000 professionals.
“The centre will drive research and innovation to help our global clients deliver unique customer experiences,” an LTIMindtree statement said on Friday.
“Equipped with the latest technology and automation capabilities, the centre will enable clients to rapidly envision, prototype and implement disruptive digital solutions,” it said.
The company employs over 16,000 in the city and has more than doubled its headcount in the last one year.