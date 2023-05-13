Veterans and experts in the media and entertainment industry from India and abroad converged at the two-day Animation Masters Summit, the flagship event of Toonz Animation Studios, which began on Friday.

The event was inaugurated by multiple National Film Awards and Kerala State Film awards-winning director Shyamaprasad.

“The role of technology in media and entertainment is huge and I am glad to see that AMS has always been an ideal platform for a lot of interactions and knowledge-sharing,” Shyamaprasad said at the event.

Co-sponsored by Toon Boom and AVXRG Creative Services Pvt. Ltd, Nepal, Animation Masters Summit is supported by Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), Association Internationale du Film d’Animation (ASIFA) India, Society of AVGC Institutions in Kerala (SAIK), Women in Animation (WIA) India Collective and Animation Xpress.

On Friday, four renowned experts from the media and entertainment industry spoke at their sessions, which were based on the theme, “Reimagining Entertainment: Now and Beyond.”

Managing Director of Framestore India Akhauri P Sinha, Spanish Film Director and Producer Damian Perea, renowned voice-over artist Darrpan Mehta, and Dean & Assistant Professor from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, Milind Damle spoke about the changing entertainment landscape and the huge opportunities ahead.

The Chief Guest also honoured Bill Dennis, one of the founders of Toonz, and the architect behind the Animation Masters Summit, with ‘’The Legend of Indian Animation Award’’ posthumously.

Event to celebrate artists

During the inauguration ceremony, P Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group, said that Toonz pioneered the animation industry in India. “Animation Masters Summit was the first event in India to promote the art of animation and celebrate the artists and creative community. This event now represents the creative talents from the entire AVGC sector, which is Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics,” he said.

Animation Masters Summit is a not-for-profit event that seeks to bring together the greatest minds in the media and entertainment industry and is hosted every year for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic (AVGC) professionals and aspirants.