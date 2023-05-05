Animation Masters Summit (AMS), a flagship event from Toonz Animation Studios, will be held at Park Centre in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, on May 12 and 13. The event makes a comeback as an in-person event after the last three editions were held online due to the pandemic.

AMS is a not-for-profit event hosted every year for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) professionals and aspirants. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Reimagining Entertainment: Now and Beyond.’

The masters for AMS 2023 are Spanish Film Director and Producer Damian Perea; renowned Voice-over artist Darrpan Mehta; Creator and Storyteller Siddharth Maskeri; Visual Development artist and Production designer of Bahubali fame Rupali Gatti; Managing Director of Framestore India Akhauri P Sinha; Dean & Assistant Professor from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, Dr. Milind Damle; and Gamitronics CEO Rajat Ohja.

Started as ‘Week with the Masters’ in 1999, the founding year of Toonz, AMS had hosted a number of speakers and masters, including Academy Award and BAFTA nominee Rob Coleman, Academy Award nominee Bill Plympton, Academy Award Nominee and BAFTA winner Shekhar Kapur and Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty.

The summit, co-sponsored by software solutions provider Toon Boom, will also honour late Bill Dennis, one of the founders of Toonz, and the architect behind the Animation Masters Summit, with the ‘Legend of Indian Animation’ award posthumously.

“The Animation Masters Summit (AMS) is an integral part of Toonz legacy and the event is Toonz’ way of giving back to the creative community. The Indian AVGC sector has started getting attention from the government and can provide immense employment opportunities. AMS will inspire young professionals and aspirants to become part of this journey and provide insights into the AVGC sector and opportunities,” P Jayakumar, Chief Executive Officer of Toonz Media Group said.