MatrimonyMandaps is now Mandap.com

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

MatrimonyMandaps, a wedding venue booking platform, has changed its name to Mandap.com.

Launched in 2017, it recently extended its operations in Mumbai and Delhi, adding nearly 500 wedding venues in the two cities.

Talking about the expansion to West and North, Murgavel Janakiraman, CEO, Matrimony.com said, “After consolidating opportunities in the five southern States, we have expanded to Mumbai and Delhi where there is a huge opportunity for us. On an average, a family spends ₹10-12 lakh on a wedding and we see a big opportunity in this highly unorganised market.”

