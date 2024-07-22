MediaMint, a media operations services provider, has appointed Rajeev Butani as Chief Executive Officer of the city-based company. Butani replaces Founder-CEO Aditya Vuchi to lead the operations of the company. However, Vuchi, who led the company for 14 years, will continue to serve the company as a Director on its Board.

“As we continue to accelerate innovation and revenue realisation for businesses worldwide, we welcome Rajeev to serve as CEO to lead the company in its next phase of MediaMint’s growth,” Vuchi said in a statement here on Monday.

Before joining Media Mint, Butani worked with Accenture for more than 25 years, most recently as the Senior Managing Director and Group Technology Officer heading its Communications, Media, and Technology Operating Group globally.

Acquisition deal

With 2,000 employees across offices in San Francisco, New York, Hyderabad, and Krakow, MediaMint offers operational support for digital marketing, including ad operations, creative services, and customer services.

Singapore-based Everstone Capital and US-based Recognize took equity in the company last year for an undisclosed consideration. Though the company refused to divulge the size of the deal and the quantum of equity, sources in the digital marketing industry pegged the deal size at over $100 million.

A few months earlier, the company had cancelled an acquisition deal, which was worth ₹566, with Brightcom, a Hyderabad-based digital marketing company. MediaMint had decided to call off the deal after the latter company stuck in an inquiry by the Indian market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).