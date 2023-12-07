Microsoft India has announced a price increase for its software products and online services in India for the third consecutive year. Starting February 1, 2024, prices for commercial on-premises software will increase by six per cent, online services will also increase by six per cent to realign close to prevailing USD pricing levels in the Asian region.

“Microsoft periodically assesses the impact of its local pricing for software products and online services to ensure there is reasonable alignment across regions and this change is an outcome of this assessment,” the American tech giant said in a notification to users.

“ On Microsoft.com, revised Indian rupee prices for direct sales to India-based customers for a select set of online services such as Microsoft 365, and Dynamics 365 will be reflected as of February 1, 2024. For business customers, these changes will not affect existing orders under volume licensing agreements for products that are subject to price protection,” it said.

However, prices for new product additions under such volume licensing agreements and purchases under new contracts will be as defined by the pricelist at the time of order.

For indirect sales where Microsoft products are sold through resellers, final prices and currency of sale will continue to be determined by resellers.