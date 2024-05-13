Titan Intech, a leading IT, Data Centre Establishment and digital business transformation company, will hold its board meeting on May 21 to consider and approve the allotment of bonus shares. The announcement comes on the heels of the company’s better financial performance and commitment to rewarding its investors, said the company in a statement on Monday.

Earlier, the company has declared a bonus share issue in the ratio of 3:5, translating to an offering of 3 shares for every 5 shares held by eligible investors. The record date for the bonus share issue has been fixed as May 17. Sunil Ghanathe, Director of Titan Intech said the company is expanding its horizons by establishing a modern data centers in India, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future of the technology landscape

Established in 1984, the company is into delivering quality and security for its clients’ IT infrastructure and business data. With a team of seasoned international solution architects, the company prioritises performance and scalability, ensuring clients stay at the forefront of technological innovation, he said.

Shares of the company were up 5 per cent at ₹101 on Monday.

