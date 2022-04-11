Microsoft India appoints Irina Ghose as Chief Operating Officer 

Microsoft has announced the appointment of Irina Ghose as Chief Operating Officer of Microsoft India.

“In her new role, Irina will be responsible for driving end-to-end operations for the company in the country,” Microsoft has said.

Ghose has been a Microsoft veteran of over two decades and a strong Diversity and Inclusion champion, Microsoft said..

She has held multiple strategy and sales leadership roles in the company, most recently leading Cloud Solutions in India. She plans to continue working with over 14,000 partners and customers, using her learnings to help India with its digital transformation journey, and provide skilling platforms for the youth.

She is an Electrical Engineer from IIT BHU and an MBA from XLRI. She is a recipient of the ‘Inspirational Women’s Award’ at Microsoft and ‘Distinguished Alumnus Award’ from IIT BHU. She is also the founder of ‘MyLittleBit’, a philanthropic foundation, focusing on education and jobs for underprivileged girls. She’s also actively engaged with startups with ‘Microsoft for Startups’ and as a Trustee of SonderConnect, a foundation for women entrepreneurs.

“The most important thing I have learnt at Microsoft is the art of staying curious,” said Ghose in a conversation with Microsoft Stories India.

“We are working closely with customers and partners to enable India’s digital journey. We can co-create solutions and provide a blueprint for this journey. India can pilot innovation that can be scaled globally,” she said.