Microsoft rolls out new tech to connect its cloud to rivals

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Microsoft Corp on Tuesday announced a new round of technologies aimed at making its cloud computing services work in data centers it does not own — including the cloud data centers of its rivals.
The strategy, Microsoft executives and analysts say, has been key to the company’s rise in the cloud computing infrastructure market, which research firm Gartner estimates hit $64.3 billion and where Microsoft is second only to market leader Amazon.com’s Amazon Web Services. Microsoft last week said revenue from Azure, its flagship cloud offering, grew 48 per cent, results that helped it overtake Apple Inc as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.
Also read: Worldwide cloud services spend grew 35% to hit record $49.4 billion in Q3 2021: Report
Microsoft’s strategy has involved constructing its most lucrative cloud software services, such as database tools, so that they can run inside its own data centers, those owned by customers or even those of rivals like Amazon.
Microsoft’s cloud and artificial intelligence chief Scott Guthrie told Reuters that the move has persuaded some customers to use its services when they cannot always use Microsoft’s datacenters. Royal Bank of Canada, Guthrie said, faces legal requirements to keep some of its computing work in its own datacenters and uses a technology called Azure Arc to connect those facilities to Microsoft’s cloud.
“The challenge with higher-level services historically has been the concern of ‘lock in’ - what happens if I can only use them in your data center?” Guthrie said. “That freedom of movement causes customers to feel more comfortable using those services.”
Ed Anderson, a vice president distinguished analyst with Gartner, said the approach does open doors for Microsoft with customers, but it also forces the company to compete on the quality of its software services rather than by packaging them with cheap computing power.
“To be honest, that’s a better way to compete,” Anderson said. “Customers are suspicious of rhetoric. They look for evidence of capabilities and are cautious of things where inprinciple technology is multi-cloud but maybe the software licensing doesn’t support it.”
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...