Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced new solutions across the HPE GreenLake cloud. These solutions are said to simplify how enterprises manage their storage, data and workloads across on-prem and public cloud environments.

Some of the new or expanded offerings include HPE GreenLake Block Storage for Amazon Web Services (AWS) - a software-defined storage offering to manage block storage across hybrid cloud environments. HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition now supports HPE Alletra MP and HPE SimpliVity Gen 11, new release of HPE GreenLake for Block Storage built on HPE Alletra MP now supports NVMe capacity scaling up to 5.6PB and HPE Infosight AIOps with cross-stack analytics - this is said to enable workload visibility, improve performance and optimized resource utilization. The HPE Timeless Program claims to transform the storage ownership experience with new investment protection that lowers the total cost of ownership (TCO) for customers choosing block storage on HPE Alletra MP.

“In an era defined by exponential data growth and digital transformation, effective storage solutions have emerged as the cornerstone of enterprise success,” said Kamal Kashyap, Director, India – Storage Business Unit, Hewlett Packard Enterprise India. “Our latest HPE GreenLake advancements enhance managing storage, data, and workloads across on-premises and public cloud environments. We are committed to scaling innovation and empowering businesses with simplified and cost-efficient IT and storage management.”

HPE GreenLake Block Storage for AWS is available to order from the end of May 2024. HPE Timeless Program will be available in Q3 2024. HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition with choice of HPE Alletra MP or HPE SimpliVity Gen11 will be available from July.