MobiKwik launches personal UPI payment link mpay.me

Fintech company MobiKwik today launched mpay.me — a UPI link service that allows users to send and receive money from any UPI payment app.
MobiKwik mentioned in its official release that through mpay.me, users and merchants can set up a link using their mobile number and can start receiving money instantly.
This single link created using mpay.me can be shared anywhere to send and receive money and will work seamlessly on mobile as well as desktop, MobiKwik noted.
With mpay.me, users will now be able to generate their own mini personal payment gateways using their phone numbers. Users can share it with anyone over chat, SMS, email, etc to collect payments.
All MobiKwik UPI users that have their personal payment link already can use this service.
Upasana Taku, co-founder, MobiKwik said in an official announcement: “At MobiKwik, we are committed to making payments simple, fast, and hassle-free. Our aim is to make life easier for more than one billion people in India through innovative solutions.”
Taku added: “We understand how sending and receiving money becomes painful when the sender and the receiver are on different UPI apps. We are confident that mpay.me will enable an enhanced payment process, a shorter time to complete payments, and an improved, seamless customer experience.”
