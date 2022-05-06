Mobile app for neuro-development disorders gets UAE govt recognition 

A mobile application — Metanoa — that helps early identification of neuro-development disorders (NDDs) in children — developed by Vibin and Susan Varghese — has been selected for the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) Innovation Accelerator instituted by the UAE government.

The app was developed by Metanoa Labs, founded by technopreneur Vibin, a native of Kochi.

Vibin had faced difficulties in speaking during his childhood days. He was prompted to develop the app by memories of his childhood days when he underwent various therapies to rectify the disorder.

The app helps for early identification of developmental disorders such as autism, learning disability, ADHD, speech delays, etc in children.

Metanoa works by analysing comprehensive growth in children, and helps parents do therapies at home, with the help of trained therapists and doctors.

If the prescribed therapies are not effective, Metanoa’s AI engine will notify the therapist who will then suggest next best possible therapy for the child.

“Due to speech issues, I struggled throughout my childhood. It took a long time to even realise there was a problem. My teachers thought I was making excuses or acting on purpose. There hasn’t been much of a shift in society’s attitude toward such issues. These memories inspired the development of Metanoa, an app that assists parents and children in similar situations. I hope this helps millions of parents and children all over the world,” said Vibin Varghese.