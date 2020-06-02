Samsung launches the Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 in India

Deliver us from Covid-19 waste
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
Samsung today launched two new smartphones under its Galaxy M series in India, the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01.
The two new phones are an addition to the South Korean electronic giant’s budget smartphone series, the M series.
The Samsung Galaxy M11 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor. It has a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The device comes in two different variants based on RAM and storage- the 3GB+32GB and the 4GB+64GB variants. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB with a Micro SD card.
As for the camera, the M11 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera with 115-degree field of view and a 2MP camera. The front camera is an 8MP lens
Galaxy M11 comes with an ‘Alive Keyboard’ feature, a ‘Make for India’ feature that allows users to chat in regional languages and provides keyboard suggestions in Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi and Telugu.
Galaxy M11 will be available in metallic blue, black and violet colours.
The M01 comes with a 7-inch HD+, Infinity-V display. The device has a 4000mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon439 processor.
The phone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 512 GB with a MicroSD card.
The device has two cameras at the rear, a 13MP camera and a 2MP camera. The front camera is 5MP.
Galaxy M01 will come in black, blue and red colours.
Both, the Galaxy M11 and M01 will be available across all Samsung offline stores as well as on Samsung.com and e-commerce portals such as Amazon.in and Flipkart starting June 2.
The 3+32GB variant of the Galaxy M11 is priced at ₹10999, while the higher 4+64GB variant will cost ₹12999. The Galaxy M01 3+32GB variant is priced at ₹8,999.
