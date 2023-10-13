Mphasis, an IT solutions provider, has announced the acquisition of Silverline, a digital transformation consultancy and Salesforce partner.

Established in 2009 with its headquarters in New York City, Silverline guides clients through every stage of their digital transformation journey with consulting and advisory services, implementation and managed services, and specialty capabilities.

By leveraging its expertise in the full suite of Salesforce technology and deep industry knowledge, Silverline helps organisations take a data-driven and technology-focussed approach to better connect with and serve customers. With over 400 experienced specialists worldwide, Silverline provides value with the Salesforce platform, said the company.

“The acquisition will complement our key strategic initiative of driving the intersection across Customer Experience (CX) transformation, contact center modernisation, and conversational AI-enabled automation, thus enabling tech transformation to meet the evolving and dynamic needs of our clients,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis.

global expertise

Silverline brings to Mphasis global Salesforce expertise, industry knowledge, and solution assets underpinned by deep ecosystem expertise across a variety of industries, including financial services, retail, healthcare, life sciences, and media and entertainment. The acquisition of Silverline is part of Mphasis’ global vision to anticipate the future of applied technology and predict tomorrow’s trends in an ever-changing landscape.

Gireesh Sonnad, Chief Executive Officer, Silverline, said: “By leveraging the combined power of our organisations, we will build compelling digital experiences for our clients, offer exciting growth opportunities for our people, and drive data and AI-led innovation as the Salesforce ecosystem continues to grow.”