NTT to invest $2 billion to expand India footprint

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
NTT Ltd is planning to invest $2 billion in the next four years for building additional data centres, solar parks and its undersea cable network.
The investments will go into data centres, setting up of multiple solar parks, expansion into cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, and construction of the optical submarine cable, connecting Singapore, Myanmar and India. “We are increasing our footprint seeing a significant growth in demand for IT infrastructure related needs in the country,” said Sharad Sanghi, CEO, Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure of NTT in India.
Masaaki Moribayashi, Senior Executive Vice-President, Services of NTT Ltd, said that’s the reason the company continues to expand its portfolio of data centres in new and existing markets that complement its global geographic footprint.
Also read: The pandemic has seen a spike in ‘bad actors’ garnering information, says NTT Senior Director
The launch of the Mumbai 7 Data Center, is the third hyperscale data centre in Chandivali, a suburb. Together, NTT’s Mumbai hub of data centres makes the Chandivali campus India’s first and largest operational hyperscale data centre park, which totals over 1,000,000 sq.ft., 13,000 racks and 100 MW of load capacity, the company said. With the addition of Mumbai 7 Data Center, NTT’s Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure division in India currently operates with 10 data centres across four major cities with 1.5 million sq.ft. and over 150 MW of power capacity. Further, the company plans to double its capacity in the next two to three years.
In line with this, power requirements have also grown for NTT as well as other data centre services providers. NTT has announced that its 50 MW solar power plant in Solapur is operational, which Sanghi said was built with Tata Power and would meet 83 per cent of its energy requirements. “This will be for captive use only,” said Sanghi. The capacity can be expanded to generate another 50 MW solar power in the future.
According to 451 Research, the data centre market is growing at 23 per cent CAGR due to increased demand from global cloud providers and a proposed data sovereignty law by the Indian government, as well as other geopolitical factors. Recently, Yotta Infrastructure, a part of the Hiranandani Group, launched the first of its five data centre buildings at the Integrated Yotta Data Center Park, located in the 600-acre Hiranandani Fortune City in Panvel. When fully built, it will have an overall capacity of 30,000 racks (of server computers) and 250 MW load capacity.
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...