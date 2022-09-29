Amazon has announced the next generation Fire TV Cube, which comes with a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, can be controlled hands-free with Alexa, includes support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, immersive Dolby Atmos audio, and is Wi-Fi 6 compatible.

Plus, it offers new features such as an HDMI input port and Super Resolution Upscaling.

“With all-new Fire TV Cube, customers can futureproof their home with a superior viewing experience that’s fast, supports cinematic 4K video and allows for hands-free Alexa to control home entertainment systems,” said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India. “From watching cricket matches to movies on demand, the Fire TV Cube can turn any space into a personal stadium or a movie theater.”

Customers can just say “Alexa, switch to DTH” instead of manually changing inputs, and surf channels from compatible set top box providers by asking Alexa.

It also features an additional USB port for easy connection to compatible webcams for video calling with Alexa Communications—simply say, “Alexa, call mom” to connect with family or friends from the largest screen in the home.

Fire TV Cube also supports Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA), allowing customers to directly connect to compatible Bluetooth hearing aids. The new Fire TV Cube is priced at ₹13,999. You can sign up to be notified when it is available at Amazon.in/firetvcube/ .

Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Amazon also introduced the premium Alexa Voice Remote Pro. You can personalise your remote by programming these buttons to create one-touch shortcuts to favourite apps, channels, and anything Alexa can do.

For example, you could choose to program a button to have Alexa dim the lights, check the weather, or start an Alexa Routine for movie night.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro also includes motion-activated backlit buttons that automatically illuminate when the remote is picked up in low-light settings. Simply say, “Alexa, find my remote” or use the dedicated Remote Finder button in the Fire TV app, and Alexa Voice Remote Pro’s built-in speaker will emit an audible ring to attract your attention.

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is available for pre-order on Amazon.in/alexavoiceremotepro/ for ₹2,499.

