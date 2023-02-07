In July 2022, Nothing Phone launched its first generation smartphone.

In a recent interview, the Nothing Phone CEO Carl Pei hinted that the company is all set to launch the second generation — Nothing Phone (2) in the third quarter of 2023.

Target market

Along with the announcement of the launch of Nothing Phone (2), Carl Pei also revealed that the company seeks the US as the targeted market.

Nothing already sells its TWS Bluetooth earbuds in the US, and hopes to see a similar success for Nothing Phone (2).

🇺🇸 here we come! Stay tuned 👀. https://t.co/1IImKainRq — Nothing (@nothing) January 30, 2023

While there is no confirmation on the launch of the phone in the Indian market, Mukul Sharma took to Twitter to say that the phone will also come soon to India.

Nothing Phone (2) 🇮🇳 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 6, 2023

Upgraded features

As per reports, Nothing’s second generation phone will offer “flagship grade” and target mainly premium smartphone users. Nothing Phone (2) will come with 5G support, like Nothing Phone (1).

But, it is not clear if the flagship will be ultra or a nominal one.

Reports suggest that Nothing Phone (2) will accompany a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series SoC. Given the information, the name of the processor is yet not clear.

Nothing Phone (2) is also said to feature a 5,000 mAh battery, an upgraded version over the 4,500 mAh unit seen on its predecessor. In addition, the handset will likely have support for fast charging, an AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate.