Apple is bringing power-saving mode in the latest watchOS 9 updates.

According to reports, the feature can be enabled manually by the user whenever necessary.

Users will be prompted with an alert when their watch’s battery is 10 per cent. Users can manually enable the battery-saving mode using the settings menu or control center.

The battery-saving mode will automatically turn off all the demanding features of the Apple Watch.

Here’s what will be disabled:

Always on display.

Heart rate notifications.

Reminders for workouts.

WiFi and cellular connections.

Heart rate and blood oxygen measurements.

The company added an optimised battery charging feature, earlier this month. Apple Watch also added support for Audible.

