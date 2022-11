Apple App Store removed the Microsoft SwiftKey in October, but now its again back.

Apple announced the unexpected restore of the SwiftKey for iOS users. The Microsoft SwiftKey update still backs last to August 11 2021.

Microsoft’s VP and GM of OneNote and the Office product group Vishnu Nath, took to Twitter asking users to “stay tuned to what the team has in store”.

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard is BACK on iOS! 🎉🎊🍾🥳



Stay tuned to what the team has in store for it!



— Vishnu.one (@VishnuNath) November 18, 2022