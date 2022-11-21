Google has brought a new Material You toggle design to its Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Earlier this week, the company launched Material You-style colour-based themes in Chrome Canary, an experimental version of the browser.

The ‘customise chrome colour extraction’ feature automatically picks a colour scheme for the browser based on the wallpaper. This comes after the tech giant introduced new AR features in Google Maps.

Also read: New AR features in Google Maps

According to a 9to5Google report, the Material 3 (M3) switch is larger than the previous one. The features include new colour mappings, a taller and broader track, and the capacity to hold an icon in the switch thumb.

Users can directly use the toggle in the editor’s overflow menu for print layout, suggested changes, available offline and star in the Google Docs, Sheets and Slides, the report said.

Also read: Google celebrates Marie Tharp