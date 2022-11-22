Meta has announced new privacy updates for teens on Instagram and Facebook. The company said that individuals under the age of 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) will now have more private settings by default when joining Facebook.

The feature will enable them to set who can see their friends lists, tagged posts, people and lists they follow, and who can comment on their public posts. Meta said, “We restrict adults from messaging teens they are not connected to or from seeing teens in their People You May Know recommendations.”

Turn on privacy settings

Here the list of privacy settings

Who can see their friends list

Who can see the people, Pages, and lists they follow

Who can see posts they are tagged in on their profile

Reviewing posts they are tagged in before the post appears on their profile

Who is allowed to comment on public posts

Privacy settings

Also read: Here’s how to use WhatsApp Community feature

The company is testing removing the message button on teens’ Instagram accounts when they are viewed by suspicious adults. “We are prompting teens to report accounts to us after they block someone, and by sending them safety notices with information on how to navigate inappropriate messages from adults,” Meta added.

After providing easy access to reporting tools, Meta saw more than a 70 per cent increase in reports sent by minors in Q1 2022 compared to the previous quarter on Messenger and Instagram DMs.

Safety settings to report or block someone

In addition, Meta is working with the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to build a global platform for teens worried about intimate images being shared on public online platforms without their consent.

Also read: Know how to remove personal information from Meta’s database