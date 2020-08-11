Google to bring back Google Maps on Apple Watch

Exit co-ops, enter farmer producer cooperatives
Google will be launching a new Google Maps app for the Apple Watch in the coming weeks, the company announced recently.
Google Maps was previously available for Apple Watch but had been discontinued in 2017.
The Google Maps app for Apple Watch will now be rolled out worldwide in the coming weeks. The app will help Apple Watch users navigate through step-by-step directions. It will also provide estimated times for destinations.
“Quickly get estimated arrival times and step-by-step directions to destinations you’ve saved, like Home or Work, and other shortcuts you've designated in the app. For all other destinations, you can start navigating from your phone and pick up where you left off on your watch,” Google said in an official blog post.
The tech giant will also enable Google Maps compatibility for Apple’s CarPlay Dashboard.
Users will now be able to switch or pause songs from their media app, rewind or fast forward podcasts or audiobooks, or quickly check calendar appointments without leaving turn-by-turn navigation in Google Maps on the dashboard.
“The information is displayed in a split-screen view so you can get the information you need while keeping your focus on the road,” Google said.
Google Maps on the CarPlay Dashboard will be rolled out this week with the next iOS update.
