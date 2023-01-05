At CES 2023, L’Oréal announced the first-of-a-kind brow make-up device, the Brow Magic. Brow Magic is an Artificial Intelligence-supported applicator that supports microblading-like eyebrow anytime and anywhere.

L’Oréal Brow Magic applicator

With the breaking Brow Magic announcement, L’Oréal bagged the CES Innovation award. Along with Brow Magic, the company also launched Hapta, a computerised lipstick applicator for people with limited mobility.

To develop Brow Magic, L’Oréal partnered with the tech company, Prinker, a pioneer in printed, non-permanent tattoos. L’Oréal Brow Magic uses 2,400 tiny nozzles and printing technology with up to 1,200 drops per inch (dpi) printing resolution.

In addition to the integrated AI in Brow Magic, the device also supports L’Oréal’s Modiface AR technology that advises on how to proceed with the eyebrows for the best outcome and effect.

Steps to get a perfect eyebrow with L’Oréal Brow Magic

Open the L’Oréal Brow Magic app and scan face with the Modiface brow reader.

Choose the desired shape, thickness, and effect you need.

Brush the L’Oréal Brow Magic primer through brows.

Roll the printer across the eyebrow in a single, sweeping motion.

Apply a topcoat finish to set the look.

L’Oréal confirmed that it will launch the Brow Magic eyebrow applicator and Hapta lipstick applicator in 2023.