MediaTek has launched a mid-tier chipset, Dimensity 1080 5G, as a follow-up to its previous series Dimensity 920.

Dimensity 1080 comes with a revamped camera that can handle image data up to 200MP with Imagiq ISP. It also has a hardware accelerated HDR video of up to 4K resolution and Mali-G88 GPU for graphics.

The chipset is based on 6nm process tech and comes with octa-core CPU structure. It has two Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores with a clock speed of up to 2.6GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz.

For gaming, there are no new features, but the chipset supports sub-6GHz 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6, and has the same AI processing unit (APU) as Dimensity 920.

According to reports, Dimensity 1080 5G will start shipping in the fourth-quarter of 2022.

