Persistent Systems reported a growth of 9.1% (QoQ) in PAT

Persistent Systems reported a growth of 9.1 per cent (QoQ) in profit after tax (PAT) and 45.9 per cent (YoY) to ₹ 1,763.95 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The firm’s revenue grew by 10.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 38.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹14,917.17 million. And in terms of US dollars, the revenue stood at $199.12 million, a 9.2 per cent (QoQ) and 36.2 per cent (YoY) growth.

Persistent’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were ₹2,510.83, a growth of 11.9 per cent (QoQ) and 37.6 per cent (YoY). The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of ₹20 per share on the face value of ₹10 each for the Financial Year 2021-2022.

Strong capabilities

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems said, “we are proud to announce another quarter of exceptional performance, with 36.2 per cent year-over-year growth. This sustained momentum is a result of our strong capabilities in designing and engineering new digital experiences, revenue streams, and business models for our clients.”

The order booking for the quarter ended on December 31, 2021 was at $334.3 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and at $291.3 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV).