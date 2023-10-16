Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited Google to contribute to the upcoming Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit, which India will host in December 2023 in New Delhi.

Speaking virtually with Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer, Google and Alphabet earlier in the day, Modi acknowledged Google’s 100 languages initiative and encouraged efforts to make AI tools available in Indian languages.

He also encouraged Google to work on AI tools for Good Governance. During the interaction, the Prime Minister and Pichai also discussed Google’s plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India. Modi appreciated Google’s partnership with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India.

The PM also welcomed Google’s plans to open its global fintech operations centre at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

Pichai informed the PM regarding Google’s plans to improve financial inclusion in India by leveraging the strength and reach of GPay and UPI. He also emphasised Google’s commitment to contribute to the development trajectory of India.