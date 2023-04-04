Technology solutions company Cyient has elevated its Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director Karthik Natarajan as the Chief Executive Officer. He will continue to hold the additional role of ED.

Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director and CEO, has been redesignated as Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director.

Prabhakar Atla, President and Global Head (Aerospace, Rail and Communications), has been appointed President and Chief Financial Officer-designate. He will take over as CFO after the retirement of incumbent Ajay Aggarwal on April 20.

“We have made the changes to accelerate technology-led growth,” a senior company executive said.

Cyient DLM hived off

Meanwhile, the board of directors has approved the reorganisation of the company into two separate operating entities to foster their individual growth momentum.

A draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) was filed to take the design-led manufacturing (Cyient DLM) business through an initial public offer (IPO).

Antony Montalbano has been appointed CEO of Cyient DLM. The CEOs of Cyient Limited and Cyient DLM will report to Krishna Bodanapu.