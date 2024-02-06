The first Chief Executive Officer of Tata Digital, Pratik Pal, stepped down on Tuesday. Naveen Tahilyani replaced Pal as Chief Executive Officer and Manging Director of the company.

Pal spearheaded the launch of Tata Neu, the super-app under the Tata Digital banner in 2022. Even as the app is set to complete two years in April, its performance has been lacklustre, per experts. Many of Tata owned brands like Chroma and Starbucks have not gone native on the super app, having their own digital platforms or referrals.

Sources had earlier told businessline that Tata Motors and Air India would join the app at the earliest. However, this has not been materialised so far.

Tahilyani is currently the CEO and Managing Director of Tata AIA Life insurance company. He holds a B Tech degree in Electronics and Communication from IIT Madras as well as a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management from IIM Ahmedabad.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons said, “Pratik has been successfully leading the company since its inception and led Tata Group’s foray into digital commerce. I would like to thank Pratik for his significant contribution to Tata Digital.”

“I am delighted to welcome Naveen to Tata Digital. Naveen brings a strong understanding in the consumer domain and a strong track record for leadership,“ Chandrasekaran added.