Reliance Jio Infocomm is expected to report a 3.4 per cent increase in revenue at ₹24,850 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024. The telecom arm of Reliance Industries, is set to announce its financial results on Friday, October 27. Experts believe profit during the period would rise 3 per cent sequentially to ₹5,010 crore, as against ₹4,863 crore in the last quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) is projected at ₹13,115 crore, and margin at 52.8 per cent.

Analysts estimate that Jio might have added 10 million subscribers in the second quarter, compared to 448.5 million in the previous quarter (Q1). Additionally, ARPU in the quarter ending September 30, 2023, is projected at ₹182.5, indicating a 1 per cenr growth from the previous quarter’s ₹180.5