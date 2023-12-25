Chipset maker Qualcomm plans to expand and strengthen its partner ecosystem in India, in a bid to foster rapid adoption of its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, said Dev Singh, Vice President of Business Development and Head, Enterprise and Industrial Automation at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“We believe that IoT is a team sport. We may have the best silicon, but making the software and tools is the opportunity ahead of us that we are focused on. However, as everyone has distinct wants, it is insufficient to meet the market’s needs. Thus, we create an entire ecosystem. Qualcomm is creating the ideal product, but we also require an environment to support it all,” Singh told businessline.

Qualcomm’s ecosystem encompasses various partners like original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) working with the company to create end products and facilitate local manufacturing and customisation. Further, the ecosystem also consists of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), who offer value-added software on top of Qualcomm’s technology to address specific needs and form a critical part of the ecosystem with their diverse applications.

Strategic partnership

The company also collaborates with distributors and system integrators like Capgemini and Deloitte, providing them with IoT solutions and blueprints. By partnering with these integrators, Qualcomm aims to simplify the adoption of IoT technology for consumers, especially those unaware of the right technology choices.

The company for its IoT offerings focuses on segments like retail, energy utilities, industrial automation (including manufacturing), smart cities and enterprises. Their processors cater to devices such as smart cameras, connectivity tools, AI-based devices like kiosks and robots and point-of-sale devices. These processors offer computing, security and connectivity, explains Singh.

Also read: UP to build India’s first AI city in Lucknow

Qualcomm sees extensive growth and adoption of IoT in India across various sectors. The shift towards digital payments resulting in widespread usage of point-of-sale devices, adoption by the retail sector as they digitally transform, adoption by the energy sector, with the shift to smart meters for instance, are all testaments to the same.

Additionally, the government’s focus on smart cities and agricultural advancements and the burgeoning innovation in India, including the development of indigenous technologies like drones, cameras and agricultural robots, are contributing to the optimistic outlook on IoT’s future in the country, Singh notes. “This opportunity added with the huge volumes that can be potentially achieved because of the sheer scale of population, makes the region attractive,” he said.

Underscoring the importance of Qualcomm’s employee base in India, Singh said that the company has a strong presence in India, in Bangalore and Hyderabad. The Bangalore Design Center focuses on silicon development, while Hyderabad houses software teams. India plays a crucial role in various product categories, collaborating across global teams.