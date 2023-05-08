Reliance Jio Infocomm and IRM India Affiliate have entered into a knowledge partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding to build resilience and promote the need for and importance of Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) in the telecoms industry.

IRM is a leading professional body for ERM qualifications in over 140 countries.

As a part of this knowledge partnership, both IRM India Affiliate and Reliance Jio will be organising webinars, roundtables, industry meetings, and contributing thought leadership articles towards knowledge building to enhance ERM and risk intelligence for the sector.

On this collaboration, Rajneesh Jain, Chief Financial Officer, Reliance Jio said, “We’ve already developed a robust risk culture that fosters risk-based decision-making across all functions in the organisation. Our association with IRM is timely and we hope to set a global benchmark and drive best practices in enterprise risk management.”

The collaboration is part of IRM India Affiliate’s mission of developing a robust ecosystem of risk-intelligent organisations across sectors to build a resilient and self-reliant India. IRM has recently entered into knowledge partnership with leading organisations including Cipla, UltraTech, IHCL, NIMSME (Ministry of MSME), AICTE (Ministry of Education) and more. IRM India Affiliate has also recently welcomed representatives from international bodies like ISO and COSO as external Board Advisors.

The landscape of risks in the telecoms industry has expanded significantly and made risk management increasingly challenging and resource intensive for telecoms.