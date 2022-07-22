hamburger

Reliance Jio Q1 net profit rises 24% to ₹4,335 crore

PTI | New Delhi, July 22 | Updated on: Jul 22, 2022

Reliance Jio’s revenue grew 21% to ₹21,873 crore in the just-ended quarter

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm on Friday reported a nearly 24 per cent year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit to ₹4,335 crore for the June 2022 quarter.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio clocked revenue from operations of ₹21,873 crore in the just-ended quarter, which was 21.5 per cent higher than the year-ago period, according to a filing.

Jio's Q1 scorecard comes at a time when the telecom market is poised for the advent of 5G services, which will usher in ultra-high speeds (about 10 times faster than 4G) and bring new-age services and business models.

The countdown to 5G spectrum auctions has begun, and a total of 72 GHz (gigahertz) of radiowaves worth at least ₹4.3 lakh crore will be put on the block during the upcoming auction, scheduled to begin on July 26.

