Robotics enterprises form association AIRA to nurture robotics entities

Enterprises working in the robotics space have formed the All-India Robotics Association (AIRA) to support and nurture robotic firms in the country.

Registered as a not-for-profit trade body, the AIRA also aims at creating business opportunities in the robotics space, according to Harshitha Puvvala, Founder and President of AIRA, said.

The association, formally launched here on Tuesday, would work with academic institutes to create and standardise curriculum for robotics courses and standardise design technologies for robot designing.

“We will strive to make India a global leader in robotics production and technologies,” he said.

The association said it would create a world-class Robotics Centre and museum in Hyderabad.

Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana IT Secretary, said that robotics was one of the eight emerging technologies identified by the State government with a huge scope for growth. “Whatever incentives we promised to the electronic hardware manufacturing will also be extended to robotics sector,” he said.