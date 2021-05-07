Savex Technologies to buy Inflow Technologies for an undisclosed sum

Mumbai-headquartered Savex Technologies, India’s third largest Information and Communication Technology (ICT) distributor, has signed an agreement to acquire Bengaluru-based Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

Under the contours of the deal, Savex will immediately acquire a significant majority in Inflow Technologies and the remaining stake will be acquired over the next two years. Following the deal, revenues of Savex Technologies’, which competes with companies such as Redington India and Ingram Micro, will immediately rise to about $3 billion from $2.5 billion.

Founded in 2005, Inflow Technologies has revenues of about $350 million (about ₹2,586 crore). The firm has 15 global sales offices, employs over 370 personnel and caters to over 2,300 channel partners and 10,000 customers.

Inflow – a niche player in the IT infrastructure distribution services market in India and South Asia - has direct relationships with over 50 global technology vendors such as Cisco, HP Enterprise, Palo Alto, McAfee, Forcepoint, Polycom and Zebra among others.

Global investment banking firm Singhi Advisors was the exclusive strategic and financial adviser to the transaction.

“Inflow’s focus on next-generation technologies, along with Savex’s other recent acquisitions represent its commitment to be a full spectrum technology service provider to consumers and businesses,” Bimal Raj, Partner at Singhi Advisors, told BusinessLine, confirming the deal.

Following the deal, Savex Technologies and Inflow Technologies will continue to function as two separate entities, even as the companies will combine their best product segments – consumer and enterprise – to emerge as a “powerhouse”.

The Bengaluru-based company will be led by its group Managing Director Byju Pillai and current management team, with board representations from Savex.

“The investment in Inflow supports our strategic plan to be a full-service IT distributor and underscores our commitment towards digital transformation and new age technologies. It will also strengthen our enterprise channel portfolio and enable us to deliver higher valuer to our clients and channel partners. Inflow has a strong platform that will help us accelerate our diversification and South Asia expansion plans, and the deal will augment our presence in the security, storage and networking space,” Savex Technologies’ chairman Anil Jagasia said.

In 2019, Savex Technologies had acquired Uniserved Tech Solutions Pvte Ltd, a curated local first aggregation platform for technology-services delivery.