Siemens Xcelerator launched in India to help digital transformation

Siemens announced the launch of ‘Siemens Xcelerator’ in India, aimed at accelerating digital transformation and value creation for customers of all sizes in industry, buildings, grids and mobility.

Siemens Xcelerator is an open and evolving digital business ecosystem that comprises a comprehensive, curated portfolio that includes digital and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled offerings (software, hardware and digital services) from Siemens, and certified third parties.

The curated portfolio of software, IoT-enabled hardware, and digital services follows key design principles of interoperability, flexibility, openness and as-a-service. Siemens Xcelerator also includes an evolving marketplace to facilitate interactions and transactions between customers, partners, and developers.

At the forefront

Peter Koerte, Chief Technology Officer and Strategy Officer, Siemens AG, said, “India will play a key role in the global roll-out of Siemens Xcelerator. With over 6,000 software engineers at our development centers in the country, India will be at the forefront and a key hub to further accelerate the digital transformation efforts of our customers worldwide. This is both an ambition and a reality. With the launch of Siemens Xcelerator, I am confident that as partners, Siemens can scale up the innovation and digital transformation journey for customers in India.”

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, “With Siemens Xcelerator, we have taken everything that a customer needs onto one platform, allowing them to accelerate their digital transformation easier, faster and at scale. SMEs in India will be the greatest beneficiaries of this platform as it can help them to scale up, upgrade and adopt new designs and components much faster to stay competitive. Siemens Xcelerator will help to create a powerful ecosystem of partners who can jointly accelerate digital transformation tailored to specific business goals. Our aim is to help companies to increase their performance, flexibility, and sustainability.”