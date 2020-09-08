BYJU’S raises $500 million in round led by Silver Lake

POCO M2 launched in India
Price starts at ₹10,999
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
1. Being a fitness enthusiast, I believe, ‘Health is wealth’. A healthy body is where the healthy mind stays, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
September futures breached ₹3,000, turning the outlook negative
If businesses leave price risks unattended, costs will shoot up and may derail profits
The global copper market could be on the cusp of a historic supply squeeze as Chinese demand runs red hot and ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
BYJU’S raises $500 million in round led by Silver Lake
Byju Raveendran and Divya with some of the core team members
Byju Raveendran and Divya with some of the core team members
BYJU’S, India’s most valued education technology company, announced a new round of funding of $500 million at a valuation of $10.8 billion from Silver Lake, the leading global technology investment firm. Existing investors Tiger Global, General Atlantic and Owl Ventures also participated in this round.
“We are excited to welcome a strong partner like Silver Lake to the BYJU’S family. We are fortunate to be in a sector of positive relevance during this crisis. This has brought online learning to the forefront and is helping parents, teachers and students experience and understand its value. Our classrooms are changing possibly for the first time in 100 years and I’m really excited about the opportunities that we have to redefine the future of learning,” said Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO, BYJU’S.
The company has continued to support students in their learning journey during this pandemic. In response to the closure of schools due to the ongoing pandemic, the company had made content on its learning app free for all students. Over the last few months, BYJU’S has entered the after-school learning space with the launch of BYJU’S Classes, a comprehensive online tutoring programme.
“We are delighted to lead this investment and partner with Byju and his impressive team of education technology pioneers in their mission to help children in India and around the world achieve their true potential,” said Greg Mondre, Co-CEO of Silver Lake. “We look forward to working with them as BYJU’S builds on and accelerates its compelling growth trajectory by forging new partnerships and continuing to cultivate a comprehensive ecosystem of innovative educational offerings.”
Since the lockdown, BYJU’S has seen over 20 million new students start learning from its platform for free. Today, the app has over 64 million registered students and 4.2 million annual paid subscriptions. BYJU’S had doubled its revenue from ₹1,430 crore to ₹2,800 crore in FY19-20.
Last month, BYJU’S acquired WhiteHat Jr., a Mumbai based coding platform in a $300-million cash deal. With coding fast emerging as a key skill for the future, this integration will also accelerate BYJU’S international expansion plans.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE