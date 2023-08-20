Elon Musk, the founder of platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced the removal of the block feature, used to restrict interaction from specific accounts. He added that the feature would be available on direct messages.

“Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs,” Musk wrote.

BREAKING: @x will be removing the Block feature except in DMs https://t.co/6TjOu5kOwDpic.twitter.com/K2KCTirI8r — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) August 18, 2023

Reports revealed that former Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey, seemed to have agreed with Musk’s decision, posting: “100% Mute only.”

Musk had been talking about the removal of the feature for a while. He earlier suggested Twitter should replace blocking with a stronger way to make someone quiet. He also complained about people making long lists of users to block and blocking many people who pay for Twitter Blue.

Musk has repeatedly expressed his desire for free speech and lashed out at what he sees as a threat. However, the advertising business of the platform has collapsed ever since Musk purchased it for $44 billion last October.

Meanwhile, the platform recently delayed access to links to content on the Reuters and New York Times websites as well as rivals like Bluesky, Facebook and Instagram, according to a Washington Post report.