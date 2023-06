Instagram just added a 30-secs music option to the Notes feature, as per report from The Verge. The music feature lets user add any song of their choice from ‘For You’ suggested songs or saved list. Here’s how to go about it.

List of songs one can add to Notes | Photo Credit: -

How to add music clip to Notes

Launch the app

Head to Message tab and tap on ‘Your Note’

Tap on the music icon to select any of your choice

Select a song to adjust it according to preference

Once adjusted, one can also add a mini-note to it