Instagram has announced new featuresfor users to collaborate and connect with others. The features include notes, candid stories, group profiles, and collaborative collections.

Instagram Notes

Instagram Notes, a short post with up to 60 characters (consisting of text and emojis), can be created and shared with select followers. The notes shared will disappear in 24 hours, like Instagram Stories. The feature is available at the top of the inbox. Responses to notes will arrive as direct messages.

Create Instagram Notes

Candid stories and nominations

The platform is testing new features in Stories. A tweak to the ‘add your’ nominations feature will let users invite friends to participate with just a tap.

Nomination feature on Instagram Stories

The platform is testing a candid stories feature, allowing users to capture and share stories. According to Meta, users can capture from the stories camera, the multi-author story at the top of the feed, or from the daily notification reminder that starts after the first candid. The company is also testing a similar feature on Facebook Stories.

Candid stories feature

Group profiles and collaborative collection

Instagram will soon launch the ability to create group profiles. The content will be shared with group members instead of followers. The platform is testing collaborative collections for users to connect with their friends “over their shared interests by saving posts to a collaborative collection in group or DMs.”

Group profiles

Collaborative collection

