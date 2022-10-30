Instagram’s parental supervision has a set of tools and insights that parents and guardians could use to support their teens aged between 13 and 17, on the platform.

The feature will let parents track their child’s activities on the platform, including followers, account settings and screen time on the app.

Also read: How to collaborate on Instagram

Both the parent and the teen must agree to participate and they should have the latest Instagram app. However, the feature can be disabled by any person at any time.

Here’s how to send supervision invite

Step 1: Go to Instagram Settings

Step 2: Click on Supervision

Step 3: Now, create an invite and send the same for acceptance.

The invite expires in 48 hours, according to Instagram’s help center.

The feature will allow parents to monitor how much time their teen spends on Instagram, view privacy and content settings, schedule breaks and set a time limit.

Also read: How to create your Instagram avatar

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit