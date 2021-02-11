Instagram to implement tougher rules to reduce abuse, hate speech in direct messages

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Instagram to implement tougher rules to reduce abuse, hate speech in direct messages
New measures include removing the accounts of offenders
Instagram is looking for more ways to crack down on hate speech that users receive in their Direct Messages (DMs) on the platform.
The photo sharing platform is looking for ways to reduce the abuse that is “happening a lot” in people’s DMs, “which is harder to address than comments on Instagram,” it said in a blog post.
Instagram launches parents guide for India
“We’re announcing some new measures, including removing the accounts of people who send abusive messages, and developing new controls to help reduce the abuse people see in their DMs,” it said.
Instagram’s algorithm won’t recommend Reels recycled from other platforms
Tougher action
The platform will take tougher action on users breaking Instagram’s rules and sending abusive messages on DMs. Currently, it prohibits such users from sending any more messages for a set period of time.
“Now, if someone continues to send violating messages, we’ll disable their account. We’ll also disable new accounts created to get around our messaging restrictions and will continue to disable accounts we find that are created purely to send abusive messages,” it said.
The platform will also work with law enforcement authorities on hate speech and will respond to valid legal requests for information in these cases, it said.
Currently, Business and creator accounts have the option to turn off direct messages from accounts that they do not follow. Instagram has also started rolling these controls out to personal accounts in many countries and is looking to make them available to everyone soon, it said.
“We recognise that seeing abusive DMs in the first place takes a toll. We’re currently working on a new feature designed to help with this very issue, which will incorporate feedback from our community. We hope to launch it in the coming months,” it further said.
The platform has policies that ban attacks on people based on their protected characteristics, including race or religion as well as content depicting Blackface and common antisemitic tropes.
The stricter action on hate speech followed a situation in the UK where footballers in the country were targeted with racist online abuse following a match.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE