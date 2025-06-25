Axiom Space, which successfully launched Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) on Monday, signed an agreement with Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace to explore collaboration opportunities to advance space exploration and access to low-Earth orbit (LEO).The two companies plan to explore opportunities to collaborate in building space infrastructure.

Skyroot launched Vikram-S in 2022, and the team is now preparing to launch the Vikram-1 rocket, its maiden orbital-class launch vehicle.

“This collaboration further reinforces the growing cooperation between Axiom Space and the Indian space sector,” an Axiom Space statement said.

Skyroot, one of the earliest companies to strike a deal with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is working on solutions to make access to space affordable, reliable, and on demand.

Today’s Axiom launch marks India’s return to human spaceflight and the nation’s first mission on board the International Space Station.

“As Axiom Space develops a diverse and global supply chain, the company is strategically partnering with pioneering organizations like Skyroot Aerospace,” it said.

“Enabling greater and equitable access to space, be it for research institutes, startups, or national agencies, is the guiding mantra at Skyroot,” Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO, Skyroot Aerospace, said.

“As we begin realizing this vision with the upcoming maiden launch of Vikram-1, the partnership with Axiom Space builds an opportunity to explore integrated launch and orbital solutions that will shape humanity’s future in space, “ he said.

Published on June 25, 2025