+ 700.40
+ 200.40
+ 14.00
+ 316.00
+ 29.00
+ 700.40
+ 200.40
+ 200.40
+ 14.00
+ 14.00
+ 316.00
Target: ₹265
CMP: ₹242.75
We visited the integrated unit (IU) of Andhra Cements (ACL) at Dachepalli, in the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh. Sagar Cements (SGC) owns 90 per cent stake in its subsidiary Andhra Cements, which it had acquired through NCLT in 2023.
Under SGC, Andhra Cements’ capacity enhancement, refurbishment, and cost reduction programmes are progressing well, and are expected to turn around its profitability. Further, ACL is also working on a rights issue for FY26, which will both reduce SGC’s stake to 75 per cent and infuse additional equity in the company, supporting the balance sheet. ACL will monetise the Vizag plant land gradually over the next few years, once it receives the requisite approvals in FY26.
We maintain Add on Sagar Cements with an unchanged TP of ₹265/share (valued at an average of 6.5x FY27E EBITDA and FY27E EV/MT of $70/MT). The recent rebound in cement prices across the southern region, and ongoing revamp in ACL operations should drive up SGC’s consolidated EBITDA margin to ₹560/MT over FY26-27E. We also expect SGC’s net debt to EBITDA to cool off to 3.6x in Mar-27E, from 9x in Mar-25.
Published on June 25, 2025
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.