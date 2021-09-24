Instagram working on fixing audio issue for Instagram stories: Report

Instagram is working on fixing an issue leading to users being unable to hear audio in their Instagram stories.

Soon after the release of iOS 15, multiple users complained of having trouble hearing the audio in their Instagram stories. Multiple users took to social media reporting issues such as being unable to hear the audio while their phone was on silent mode.

According to The Verge, users can even silence a video while it’s still playing by flipping the switch and putting their phone on silent mode.

Facebook has not confirmed if the issue is with older iOS versions or if it is specifically an iOS 15 issue. However, in a statement, the social media major said that it was working on fixing the issue. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble hearing their audio in Instagram stories. We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience,” it said as quoted by The Verge.

The iPhone's silent mode is meant to control system sounds such as ringtones and text notification sounds and not the audio that users hear inside apps.