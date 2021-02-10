Instagram’s algorithm won’t recommend Reels recycled from other platforms

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Instagram’s algorithm won’t recommend Reels recycled from other platforms
Instagram is making changes to its algorithm while recommending Reels on its platform, deprioritising recycled content.
The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform introduced its TikTok rival short video format Reels in the app last year. Instagram has recently provided updated best practices for creators to create Reels. The platform will make Reels that are low quality or recycled for other apps i.e. contains a logo or watermark, less discoverable. This is to limit users from posting recycled videos such as TikTok videos on Reels.
“We’re making improvements to how we recommend reels in places like the Reels tab,” Instagram said in a post on its official @creators account.
Also read: Instagram launches parents guide for India
“We’ve also heard that low video quality reels (i.e. blurry due to low resolution) or content that is visibly recycled from other apps (i.e. contains logos or watermarks) makes the Reels experience less satisfying. So, we’re making this content less discoverable in places like the Reels tab,” it said.
It will also deprioritise content that is blurry, low resolution, is uploaded with a border around it or where a majority of the image is covered by text
Such content won’t be recommended but will be shown in profile or feed to the creators’ followers if it meets Instagram’s community guidelines, it said. The platform said that it had surveyed its community to better understand the kind of content they would like to see in Reels.
Also read: Instagram developing new vertical feed for Stories: Report
“We’ve learned a lot by surveying our community, and seeing how people interact with recommended reels. People tell us they want to see entertaining, funny, and interesting content in places like the Reels tab, and we’ve gotten better at recommending that,” it said.
The platform recommends creators to use creative tools like text filters or camera effects and use vertical video as horizontal videos are not typically easy to recreate. It further recommends creators use music that you find on Instagram music library and or original audio that they create or find on Reels.
Instagram has been bullish on developing Reels further since its launch. The platform last year redesigned its home screen for the first time in years, putting Reels front and centre.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE