Instagram’s algorithm won’t recommend Reels recycled from other platforms

Instagram is making changes to its algorithm while recommending Reels on its platform, deprioritising recycled content.

The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform introduced its TikTok rival short video format Reels in the app last year. Instagram has recently provided updated best practices for creators to create Reels. The platform will make Reels that are low quality or recycled for other apps i.e. contains a logo or watermark, less discoverable. This is to limit users from posting recycled videos such as TikTok videos on Reels.

“We’re making improvements to how we recommend reels in places like the Reels tab,” Instagram said in a post on its official @creators account.

“We’ve also heard that low video quality reels (i.e. blurry due to low resolution) or content that is visibly recycled from other apps (i.e. contains logos or watermarks) makes the Reels experience less satisfying. So, we’re making this content less discoverable in places like the Reels tab,” it said.

It will also deprioritise content that is blurry, low resolution, is uploaded with a border around it or where a majority of the image is covered by text

Such content won’t be recommended but will be shown in profile or feed to the creators’ followers if it meets Instagram’s community guidelines, it said. The platform said that it had surveyed its community to better understand the kind of content they would like to see in Reels.

“We’ve learned a lot by surveying our community, and seeing how people interact with recommended reels. People tell us they want to see entertaining, funny, and interesting content in places like the Reels tab, and we’ve gotten better at recommending that,” it said.

The platform recommends creators to use creative tools like text filters or camera effects and use vertical video as horizontal videos are not typically easy to recreate. It further recommends creators use music that you find on Instagram music library and or original audio that they create or find on Reels.

Instagram has been bullish on developing Reels further since its launch. The platform last year redesigned its home screen for the first time in years, putting Reels front and centre.