In a bid to rival Elon Musk’s Twitter platform, Meta’s social media app, Threads, has introduced a new feature reminiscent of Twitter’s Following and For You feeds. Mark Zuckerberg announced the addition of the “Following” tab in a recent post. This move comes shortly after Threads gained over 100 million sign-ups in just five days, positioning itself as a viable alternative to Twitter.

The new Following tab allows Threads users to view posts from profiles they have chosen to follow, arranged in chronological order. This feature gives users more control over the content they see on their feeds. Threads also offer a “For You” feed, which showcases tweets and posts based on the user’s interests, similar to Twitter’s For You feed.

While the Following tab is currently available to some users, it is expected to roll out to a broader audience in the near future. Threads is also launching the Translations feature. It automatically translates posts in a user’s feed to the language they are written in and the viewer’s language settings, making the app more accessible and user-friendly for a global audience.

Threads is introducing several other updates. Users will now have the option to sort their Activity feed by Follows, Quotes, and Reposts, allowing for more accessible content filtering. A convenient “Follow” button will be added to the follower’s list, simplifying connecting with other accounts. Additionally, private accounts will now have the ability to approve all follow requests at once, streamlining the approval process.

“Threads started rolling out an option for a chronological feed of only people you’re following and added translations too. More to come!” - Mark Zuckerberg

In an Instagram post, he also mentioned, “Threads reached 100 million sign-ups over the weekend. That’s mostly organic demand, and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!”