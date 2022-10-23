In June, Snapchat introduced Snapchat Plus for $3.99 (₹330 approximately) a month, and it has more than million of subscribers to date. The subscription is focused on providing users new monthly features. Now, Snapchat Plus has a few new features - controls over expiration of stories, custom sound for friends, and camera colour borders.

Custom Snapchat story expiration time | Photo Credit: -

Snapchat Plus has taken a step forward by allowing subscribers to have their Snapchat Stories expire with a custom time feature instead of a 24-hour time line. Snapchat Plus users can customise story expiration at 1 hour, 6 hours, 12 hours, 24 hours, 2 days, 3 days or 1 week intervals. This feature might be helpful to public figures and content creators.

The custom camera colour borders feature lets subscribers select an accent colour to surround the camera while taking a snap. The colours range from Snapchat Yellow, Lime Green, Aqua Blue, Crayon Blue, Vivid Purple, Shocking Pink, Candy Red and Fire Orange, the company said.

Snapchat Plus has introduced customisable notification sounds to allow users to set different sounds for different friends, so they can identify Snap contacts. Six new sounds have been added - Alien Amulet, Bottle Pop, Fairy Glass, Log Goblin, Melody Beach and Mini Drop.

Snapchat Plus has also brought subscribers three new exclusive Halloween Bitmoji backgrounds. New Bitmoji backgrounds include a haunted forest, a distressed black and white backdrop, and a haunted house. Users can try the theme virtually with Augmented Reality (AR) and buy Halloween costumes.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit