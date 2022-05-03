Telegram Premium has new features for iOS beta users

Telegram appears to be working on ways to boost revenue. The Telegram Beta community has discovered a premium subscription service in version 8.7.2 of the iOS app.

Telegram Premium subscription provides users access to premium stickers and reaction emojis, according to the XDA Developers report. The plan has not been launched yet. Currently , users with access to Telegram’s TestFlight builds and its Test Server enjoy the premium features. Non-subscribers who choose these stickers and reactions will be prompted to sign up for the premium tier, Android Authority reported.

However, the messaging app has not yet announced the subscription plan, pricing and release. The feature, currently tested on iOS, might soon extend to Android users. XDA Developers said in the report the subscription plan is similar to Discord’s paid offering with custom animated emoji and additional personalisation .

In late 2020, Telegram Founder Pavel Durov said the platform aims “to generate revenue next year.” According to The Verge report, Telegram — which expanded features of live streaming, chatbots, and cryptocurrency — is likely to find ways to generate revenue. The instant messaging app recently announced various features, including custom notification sounds and custom mute durations.