WhatsApp working showing status updates in chats list

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users view status updates in the chats list. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta owned messaging platform is working on the ability to view status updates right within the chats list for a future update.

The feature is similar to Instagram where users can view individual status updates of their contacts within the chat list. As per the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, when a contact has published a status, it can also be seen right within the chats list or when the user is searching for chats and messages.

It will show the update when a user clicks on the profile picture of the contact that published a status. The release date for this feature is unknown. It has not been rolled out to beta testers yet.

WhatsApp is also planning on adding emojis as quick reactions to statuses on the desktop version, as per the report. The emojis include a smiling face with heart-eyes, a face with tears of joy, an open mouth, clapping hands, a crying face, folded hands, a party popper and hundred points.